Community Foundation Names New Vice President of Strategic Communications and Marketing

Mischa Kirby Image: Courtesy Su Byron

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently hired Mischa Kirby as its vice president of strategic communications and marketing, a newly created position. Kirby, most recently the vice president for external relations at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, will assume the role Monday, Oct. 1. She is an accredited public relations professional with 20 years of communications experience in journalism, tourism marketing and nonprofit management.