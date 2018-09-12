  1. News & City Life
  2. Philanthropy

Philanthropy

Community Foundation Names New Vice President of Strategic Communications and Marketing

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently hired Mischa Kirby.

By Staff 9/12/2018 at 9:35am

Mischa Kirby

Image: Courtesy Su Byron

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently hired Mischa Kirby as its vice president of strategic communications and marketing, a newly created position. Kirby, most recently the vice president for external relations at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, will assume the role Monday, Oct. 1. She is an accredited public relations professional with 20 years of communications experience in journalism, tourism marketing and nonprofit management.

Filed under
nonprofits, philanthropy, new hires, Mischa Kirby, marie selby botanical gardens, Biz Daily, Community Foundation of Sarasota County
Show Comments

Related Content

Nonprofits

Selby Gardens Adds Five New Board Members

09/07/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Community Foundation Marketing Manager Accepted Into Leadership Florida Program

08/09/2018 By Staff

Philanthropy

Community Foundation Selects New Board Member

08/02/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Selby Gardens Selects New Chief Operating Officer

05/29/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Taste of Downtown, 'Darwin Nights' Indie Market,and More Local Dining Events

09/12/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Drink

Wine Storage Facility Opens

09/07/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Jumbo Cupcake Eating Contest, First Fridays on Palm and More Local Dining Events

09/05/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Review

WBTT Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin with a Show This Week Only

09/12/2018 By Kay Kipling

Nonprofits

Former YMCA Executive Joins Embracing Our Differences Board

09/11/2018 By Staff

Arts

Theater Names New Associate Artistic Director

09/10/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Report Puts Powerboat Race Economic Impact at $21.9 Million

09/10/2018 By Staff

Preview

Florida Studio Theatre Brings Premieres and More to the Stage This Season

09/10/2018 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Choral Artists of Sarasota to Launch 40th Anniversary Season

09/07/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Mais Oui

French Beauty Tips from Third-Generation Expert Clémence von Mueffling

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Star Power

Crazy Rich Asians Star Victoria Loke Talks Fashion, Beauty and More

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Style

Downtown Barbershop Renovated

09/06/2018 By Staff

Retail

'Shoptember' Retail Promotion Returns

09/05/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Paris Bean, Co-Owner of the Green Bean Coffee House, Shares Her Clean Beauty Routine

08/31/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Sarasota Agent Ranked Among Florida's Top Realtors

09/11/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lamb Manor, a Home With History in Ruskin

09/07/2018 By Robert Plunket

Artful Reads

Three New Books Highlight Architects with Sarasota Connections

09/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Engineering Firm Promotes One, Hires Two

09/06/2018 By Staff

Deals

Lakewood Ranch Office Building Sold for $7.4 Million

09/06/2018 By Staff

Law

Real Estate Attorney Joins New Firm

09/05/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Data

American Incomes Rose in 2017

09/12/2018 By Staff

Networking

More Than 750 Attendees Expected at Regional Business Expo

09/12/2018 By Staff

Law

Law Firm Adds New Attorney

09/12/2018 By Staff

Data

Sarasota No. 44 in Ranking of Best Small Cities in Which to Start a Business

09/12/2018 By Staff

Philanthropy

Community Foundation Names New Vice President of Strategic Communications and Marketing

09/12/2018 By Staff

Environment

Organizations Partner to Boost Snook Population Hurt by Red Tide

09/11/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Recreation

New Dog Park Opens Monday

09/04/2018 By Staff

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Manufacturing

'Baby Box' Maker Wins National Small Business Award

09/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Eye Care Practice Hires Hearing Aid Specialist

09/04/2018 By Staff

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe