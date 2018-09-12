American Incomes Rose in 2017

The median household income in America rose by 1.8 percent between 2016 and 2017, the third straight year of income growth, according to new data released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Median household income rose from $60,309 in 2016 to $61,372 in 2017. Income grew by 5.2 percent between 2014 and 2015 and by 3.2 percent between 2015 and 2016. The percentage of Americans living in poverty declined from 12.7 percent to 12.3 percent during the same time frame, while the number of Americans living in poverty in 2017, 39.7 million, was "not statistically different" from the 2016 figure. The portion of Americans lacking health insurance, 8.8 percent, did not change between 2016 and 2017.