Sarasota Agent Ranked Among Florida's Top Realtors

Peter Laughlin Image: Courtesy Elise Ramer

Peter Laughlin of Premier Sotheby's International Realty was recently ranked No. 30 in Florida for individual real estate sales by volume in the 2018 REAL Trends "America's Best Real Estate Professionals List." The ranking cited Laughlin's sales volume of more than $60.3 million. The "America's Best" list, now in its sixth year, was created to recognize America's top real estate professionals and their companies. Laughlin works for Premier Sotheby's in Sarasota.