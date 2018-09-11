Real estate
Sarasota Agent Ranked Among Florida's Top Realtors
Peter Laughlin of Premier Sotheby's International Realty was recently ranked No. 30 in Florida for individual real estate sales by volume in the 2018 REAL Trends "America's Best Real Estate Professionals List." The ranking cited Laughlin's sales volume of more than $60.3 million. The "America's Best" list, now in its sixth year, was created to recognize America's top real estate professionals and their companies. Laughlin works for Premier Sotheby's in Sarasota.