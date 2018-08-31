  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant Review

At His Darwin Evolutionary Cuisine, Chef Darwin Santa Maria Has Found a New Home

The menu is an Endless Summer of flavors and techniques the chef has become known for.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 8/31/2018 at 10:43am Published in the September 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Octopus poke

Image: Fred Lopez

It’s difficult to keep up with chef Darwin Santa Maria. Since leaving Selva in downtown Sarasota a decade ago, he’s thrown himself into a flurry of projects, with a work history extensive enough to generate a LinkedIn profile that will have you scrolling for days.

Darwin Santa Maria

Image: Fred Lopez

He’s consulted at The Cottage on Siesta Key, opened and closed Darwin’s on 4th in the Rosemary District, helped launch Bradenton’s Darwin Brewing Co. (still in business without Santa Maria) and opened and closed CeviChela on Siesta Key, all while running pop-up dinners at other eateries, working as a private chef and collaborating with breweries on specialty pours.

With all that going on, Santa Maria last year opened Darwin Evolutionary Cuisine in a small mid-Sarasota plaza anchored by a Chili’s.

When Santa Maria isn’t traveling to work as a private chef for Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Manny Machado, he’s a regular presence at the restaurant. That’s his red, white and blue baseball cap hovering above the bar in the rear, where he plates dishes that make their way to the restaurant’s 20 or so tables, and that’s him seating patrons when the host station grows overwhelmed. The vibe among the staff, some of whom have followed him from place to place in recent years, is familial. “We do everything,” he says. “We all wash dishes. We do all the prep.”

The menu reads like a greatest hits compilation drawn from Santa Maria’s history in the food world—an Endless Summer of flavors and techniques the chef has experimented with at past eateries. The citrus-cured fish of his ceviches ($16) and the raw fish of his tiraditos ($16-$18) nod to his Peruvian origins and his role in introducing South American cuisine to Sarasota. The pokes ($14-$17) reference the Pacific flavorings he toyed with at CeviChela, and the heavier entrées ($26-$38), like a whole roasted red snapper, are a callback to the fine dining of Darwin’s on 4th.

A short rib braised in Malbec served with truffle-flavored risotto.

Image: Fred Lopez

Perhaps Santa Maria’s trademark is the way he plays with contrasting textures on the same plate. In one of his tapas selections, blades of fatty pork belly ($13) are arranged like dominoes atop a strip of sharp kimchi, with addictive globes of crispy mashed green plantains on either end. Even better is his beef heart ($12), marinated with spicy Peruvian peppers and then blistered in the style of a shish kebab. Decorated with a light salsa, the heart nuggets deliver a spicy, acidic blast. Coin-sized rounds of roasted potatoes and corn kernels drenched in a creamy sauce act as a merry counterpoint.

Preparing ceviche.

Image: Fred Lopez

Passing around smaller plates among family and friends is the ideal way to eat here. A hefty entrée of short ribs braised in Malbec ($26) and set atop a bed of truffle-scented risotto is satisfying all by itself, but it deprives you of the pleasure of hopping across the rest of the menu. Try a little of this and a little of that and you won’t be disappointed. A single skirt steak taco ($7) is served with both fresh and pickled toppings and a scorching aji amarillo sauce on the side. Santa Maria’s octopus poke ($17) works in the upper register of acidity, with an aggressiveness that’s toned down by a canoe-shaped wedge of ripe avocado and an earthy, tapenade-like black olive paste. A plate of tres leches ($9) for dessert is good, but not necessary—notable mostly for the caramelized meringue on top that will bring back memories of roasted marshmallows from long-ago campouts.

Is Darwin ready to settle down? “There’s no fate but what we make for ourselves,” goes the famous line from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Santa Maria says he likes his new home and is already planning a menu overhaul that will feature more vegetables and healthier fare—recipes he’s learned by helping private clients lead cleaner lifestyles. “I’m not a vegan yet,” he laughs. But change is a constant for Santa Maria, and whatever he comes up with next, it will likely taste good.

Filed under
restaurant review
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Darwin Brewing Co.

$ Beer 803 17th Ave. W.

Darwin Brewing Company takes its inspiration from the flavors of Peru. Here many of the beers are made with tropical fruits and fragrant spices, and some eve...

The Cottage

$$ New American, Seafood 153 Avenida Messina

The Cottage on Siesta Key showcases inventive, seasonal cuisine from around the world all while utilizing local farms and sustainable meats and seafood.

Related Content

Review

Summer House Is the Best New Restaurant on Siesta Key

07/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Review

Restaurant Review: Michael John's

04/26/2018 By Marsha Fottler

Review

Restaurant Review: Element

02/28/2018 By Marsha Fottler

Bulgogi Bonanza

New Korean Barbecue Restaurant Opens

08/17/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Ice, Ice Baby

Snowballs, a Chilly New Orleans Treat, Come to St. Armands Circle

11:26am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

At His Darwin Evolutionary Cuisine, Chef Darwin Santa Maria Has Found a New Home

10:43am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

08/30/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

08/29/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Arts

Van Wezel Makes Three New Marketing Department Hires

10:41am By Staff

Water Ways

Watercolor Artists, Teachers and Enthusiasts Gather for a Really Big Show

10:18am By Kay Kipling

Sports

Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

08/30/2018 By Staff

Entertainment

Movie Rental Shop Closing

08/30/2018 By Staff

Time travel

Vickie Oldham Kicks Off Monthly Newtown Bus Tours This Weekend

08/30/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

08/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Paris Bean, Co-Owner of the Green Bean Coffee House, Shares Her Clean Beauty Routine

12:51pm By Heather Dunhill

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 'West of Trail' A-Frame From 1972

11:55am By Robert Plunket

Construction

Real Estate Marketing Company Breaks Ground on New Headquarters

10:51am By Staff

Deals

Retail Building Sold for $2.1 Million

10:24am By Staff

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Energy

'National Drive Electric Week' Starts Sept. 8

11:00am By Staff

New hires

Boat Manufacturer Names New Vice President of Engineering

10:32am By Staff

Philanthropy

Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

08/30/2018 By Staff

Politics

Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

08/30/2018 By Staff

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

08/30/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe