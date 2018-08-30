  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

Maggie Hughes wants consumers to replace commonly used cling film with her eco-friendly, antibacterial, compostable alternative.

By Ashley Cooper 8/30/2018 at 8:00am

Half Moon Wax Wraps are made using linen, beeswax, pine resin and jojoba oil.

Image: Courtesy Half Moon Drive

Environmental activist and Half Moon Drive PR founder Maggie Hughes has launched Half Moon Wax Wraps—a new venture in an effort to make our day-to-day lives more environmentally friendly

Beeswax wraps have become increasingly popular an alternative to plastic cling wrap—but, Hughes says, none of them looked just like she wanted them to. So after seeing National Geographic's “Planet or Plastic?” campaign and working on a "Skip the Straw" campaign locally in Sarasota, Hughes was inspired to create a wax wrap brand of her own.

Half Moon Wax Wraps are made in Hughes' home with all-natural ingredients. She orders the bright and cheerful, 100 percent cotton fabrics used to make them online, then washes, dries, iron and cuts it herself, using a solution of jojoba oil, pine resin and all-natural beeswax to create the wraps. 

“Once all of the ingredients are combined and melted down, I spread the fabric on an industrial sized baking sheet and put in the oven around 210-215 degrees until all of the wax and oils are melted evenly," Hughes explains. "When that process is finished, I hang it to dry, fold and package them."

Hughes says the wraps are naturally antibacterial because of the beeswax; the pine resin gives them a little bit of tackiness, so they can stick to what you're wrapping up; and the jojoba oil helps them remain pliable. “It’s a great combination of all-natural ingredients to swap for plastic  wrap,” Hughes says. She adds that consumers often don’t even realize the staggering amount of plastic we use in restaurants and in our homes, and that everyday cling wrap isn’t recyclable.

Half Moon Wax Wraps can be used for up to 12 months, To clean them, rinse with cool water and a little bit of dish soap after use, then dry and store in a cool dry place. If they seem to be losing some of their stickiness, put the wrap between two pieces of parchment paper, then iron on medium heat for 30-45 seconds to redistribute the oils. When you're finished using the wraps, you can dispose them by cutting them up and putting them in your compost bin, where they will naturally biodegrade.

In addition to wraps, Hughes hopes to create more environmentally friendly kitchen items, like bamboo straws, tare-weight mesh bags and more. You can find her and her wraps at the 73 Degree Flea this Saturday, Sept. 1, at JDub's Brewing Company from 6-10 p.m, and follow her journey on Instagram at @halfmoonwaxwraps. Wraps purchased at markets cost $25, or you can purchase an "all-set pack" on halfmoondrive.com that comes with small (8x8), medium (10x10) and large (12x12) wraps for $28.

Filed under
recycling, Plastic, environment
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Meat right

A Glimpse at the Area's Newest Butcher Shop

11/30/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Breakfast with Santa, Beer Garden Bazaars and More Local Dining Events this Week

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

FRESH OUT THE OVEN

New Junior League of Sarasota Cookbook Captures Sarasota's Stomach and Soul

11/21/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Food

The 25 Best Lunch Spots in Sarasota

11/21/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

The Shaper

Expert Surfboard Maker Juan Rodriguez Shapes a Living and a Life From Catching Waves

11/30/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

The Giving Sea

Read an Excerpt From Jack E. Davis' Pulitzer-Prize Winning The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea

11/29/2018 By Jack E. Davis

Art of Our Time

The Ringling’s New Stages Expands to Offer More Performances, More of the Time

11/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

It's Here!

Finally Approved, Huge Civic Project The Bay Begins With a Linear Park

11/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

11/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

SPOTLIGHT

Five Questions with Filmmaker and Humanitarian Caroline Baron

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Happy Holidays

Need Some Style Inspiration This Hanukkah? Look No Further

11/30/2018 By Heather Saba

Fashion

Winter Fashion 2018: City Chic

11/29/2018 Photography by Mark Farmwald Styled by Lesley Webber

Retail

Great Grandson of Bealls Founder Named Retailer's Next President

11/28/2018 By Staff

Retail

Average Spending By Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Tops $313

11/28/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Shop Small, Shop Local This Black Friday and Beyond

11/21/2018 By Heather Saba

Retail

164 Million Americans Expected to Go Shopping Over Thanksgiving Weekend

11/19/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Former Furniture Store Sold for $1.4 Million

11/30/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1920s Bradenton Bungalow

11/30/2018 By Robert Plunket

Top Sales

High Prices in Hi Hat Ranch, Tocobaga Bay

11/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Events

A Downtown Walking Tour, a Closer Look at Architect Philip Johnson and More

11/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Tis the Season

Holiday Tour of Homes is Dec. 1-2

11/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes in The Lake Club, Neal Communities Debuts Canoe Creek and More

11/27/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Heat Index

Five Fun Facts From Discover Sarasota Tours About What Makes Our Town Special

11/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

The Shaper

Expert Surfboard Maker Juan Rodriguez Shapes a Living and a Life From Catching Waves

11/30/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Crime

January Panel Will Focus on Jail Overpopulation

11/30/2018 By Staff

Go Wild

Desperate to Get Back to Nature? These Five Camping Experiences Suit Any Outdoor Enthusiast

11/30/2018 By Su Byron

The Giving Sea

Read an Excerpt From Jack E. Davis' Pulitzer-Prize Winning The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea

11/29/2018 By Jack E. Davis

The Giving Sea

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Jack E. Davis on the Gulf of Mexico, History and Hope

11/29/2018 By Isaac Eger

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Number of Uninsured Children Rises

11/30/2018 By Staff

Health care

American Life Expectancy Drops Again

11/29/2018 By Staff

Health care

Parkinson’s Nonprofit Leader Named Vice Chair of National Alliance

11/28/2018 By Staff

Health care

Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Hospitals Earn 'A,' 'B' and 'C' Grades for Patient Safety

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe