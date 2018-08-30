Mission Statement: To create a safe place for children to heal from the trauma of child abuse.

Safe Haven - Build a loving and nurturing home-like environment where abused children can come after being removed from their home and where siblings remain together.

Compassion - Provide children with the very best trauma therapies, administered by a compassionate team of qualified specialists, enriching the whole child.

Trust Building - Empower children by helping them recover from trauma, teaching them coping strategies for life, and restoring a sense of trust and self-worth.

Healing - In collaboration with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, deliver innovative evidence-based programming centered around healing childhood trauma.

Sharing - Create a national policy council, taking what is learned on All Star's campus and advocating at the federal level to incorporate trauma-informed care plans into the foster care system.

There are currently more than 1,600 children in our local foster care system who have suffered abuse and neglect at the hands of those they depended on to keep them safe. These children have suffered traumas that, left untreated, could condemn them to a life of mental and physical illness, violence and criminality. Eighty percent of prisoners today were abused as children.

A five-acre campus is currently underway in the heart of Sarasota, offering a 12,000-square-foot treatment and research center, six licensed foster homes facing a playground shaded by beautiful oak trees, and a community center. Trauma-informed care will be infused into every level of the children’s journey when they step on-site. In conjunction with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the latest evidence-based protocols and treatment will be available to them. This treatment will enable the children to heal, to no longer be victims of their past. Rather, they will become healthy, productive members of our society.

With your help the All Star Children’s Foundation Campus will be a refuge for children­— a place where healing occurs, hope is restored and spirits are renewed. Please consider making a donation to our Capital Campaign. Naming opportunities are still available.

