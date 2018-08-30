  1. Sponsored

SPONSORED CONTENT

All Star Children’s Foundation

Building a brighter future in foster care.

8/30/2018 at 1:09pm

Mission Statement: To create a safe place for children to heal from the trauma of child abuse.

  • Safe Haven - Build a loving and nurturing home-like environment where abused children can come after being removed from their home and where siblings remain together.
  • Compassion - Provide children with the very best trauma therapies, administered by a compassionate team of qualified specialists, enriching the whole child.
  • Trust Building - Empower children by helping them recover from trauma, teaching them coping strategies for life, and restoring a sense of trust and self-worth.
  • Healing - In collaboration with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, deliver innovative evidence-based programming centered around healing childhood trauma.
  • Sharing - Create a national policy council, taking what is learned on All Star’s campus and advocating at the federal level to incorporate trauma-informed care plans into the foster care system.

There are currently more than 1,600 children in our local foster care system who have suffered abuse and neglect at the hands of those they depended on to keep them safe. These children have suffered traumas that, left untreated, could condemn them to a life of mental and physical illness, violence and criminality. Eighty percent of prisoners today were abused as children.

A five-acre campus is currently underway in the heart of Sarasota, offering a 12,000-square-foot treatment and research center, six licensed foster homes facing a playground shaded by beautiful oak trees, and a community center. Trauma-informed care will be infused into every level of the children’s journey when they step on-site. In conjunction with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the latest evidence-based protocols and treatment will be available to them. This treatment will enable the children to heal, to no longer be victims of their past. Rather, they will become healthy, productive members of our society.

With your help the All Star Children’s Foundation Campus will be a refuge for children­— a place where healing occurs, hope is restored and spirits are renewed. Please consider making a donation to our Capital Campaign. Naming opportunities are still available.

All Star Children’s Foundation
1221 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239
(941)-216-5605
All Star Children’s Foundation

Filed under
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

08/29/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Skip the Straw

A New Group Works to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Yap!

Motorworks Brewery Goes to the Dogs—for a Good Cause

08/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Sports

Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

1:56pm By Staff

Entertainment

Movie Rental Shop Closing

1:27pm By Staff

Time travel

Vickie Oldham Kicks Off Monthly Newtown Bus Tours This Weekend

10:21am By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

9:15am By Ilene Denton

Preview

Shades of Noel Coward Appear in FST Play Reading

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Drop

08/24/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Wood-Filled Home in Bungalow Hill

08/24/2018 By Robert Plunket

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Philanthropy

Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

1:44pm By Staff

Politics

Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

1:36pm By Staff

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe