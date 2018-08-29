  1. Travel & Outdoors
  2. Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

Voters will answer the question in November, when they will decide whether to approve a bond referendum that would pay for the project.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 8/29/2018 at 11:36am Published in the September 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

The Legacy Trail extension would take six miles of unused railway and convert it into a paved pathway that connects the existing trail to downtown Sarasota.

Image: Shutterstock

Should Sarasota County property owners pay $65 million to purchase six miles of unused railway and convert it into a paved pathway that connects the existing Legacy Trail to downtown Sarasota? That’s a question voters will answer in November, when they will decide whether to approve a bond referendum that would pay for the project.

Supporters say the extension would create a safe pathway for bikers, walkers and runners, plus attract tourists. The Friends of the Legacy Trail estimates that the extension could triple the number of those who use it.

Opponents balk at the $65 million price tag even though the purchase price has been set at 14 percent below the property’s appraised value. To pay for the bond, property owners would be charged roughly $8 more per year per $100,000 in assessed value on their land, according to an analysis conducted by the Friends.

Existing Trail

The Legacy Trail opened in 2007. Almost 11 miles long, it runs from the Venice Train Depot northward to Culverhouse Nature Park just south of Clark Road. More than 225,000 bikers, walkers and runners used the trail last year.

Phase 1

Sarasota County has already earmarked $7.9 million to purchase 2.6 miles of additional railway to lengthen the Legacy Trail from Culverhouse Nature Park to Ashton Road and connect the trail to Clark Road.

Phase 2

If the $65 million bond is approved by voters, it would extend the trail from Ashton Road through Pinecraft, west to downtown Sarasota and north to Fruitville Road. Out of the $65 million, $30.1 million would be spent to acquire the railway from CSX Transportation and Seminole Gulf Railway. Another $33 million would cover tearing out the railroad tracks, paving the corridor, constructing overpasses over Clark Road and Bee Ridge Road and installing bathrooms and water fountains. The rest of the money would go toward extending the trail to the south and east, connecting it to North Port.

Filed under
Biz Daily, Legacy Trail
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Breakfast with Santa, Beer Garden Bazaars and More Local Dining Events this Week

9:46am By Giulia Heyward

FRESH OUT THE OVEN

New Junior League of Sarasota Cookbook Captures Sarasota's Stomach and Soul

11/21/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Food

The 25 Best Lunch Spots in Sarasota

11/21/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pie Time

What It's Really Like to Make Pies with the Yoder's Restaurant Bakers

11/20/2018 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

SPOTLIGHT

Five Questions with Filmmaker and Humanitarian Caroline Baron

3:37pm By Giulia Heyward

Lights, Camera, Action

Ringling College Completes Its State-of-the-Art Studio Lab Complex

1:34pm By Megan McDonald

Winning Works

Local Students Awarded for 2019 Embracing Our Differences Exhibit

1:19pm By Giulia Heyward

SOIL SISTER

Five Questions With Detroit Dirt's Pashon Murray

11/20/2018 By Giulia Heyward

'Tis the Season

Your Guide to the 2018 Holiday Season

11/20/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Education

Sarasota Teacher Wins National Award for Poetry Program

11/20/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

Great Grandson of Bealls Founder Named Retailer's Next President

10:13am By Staff

Retail

Average Spending By Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Tops $313

9:54am By Staff

Shop Local

Shop Small, Shop Local This Black Friday and Beyond

11/21/2018 By Heather Saba

Retail

164 Million Americans Expected to Go Shopping Over Thanksgiving Weekend

11/19/2018 By Staff

Shop Talk

Seven Fabulous Outfits for Thanksgiving Dinner

11/17/2018 By Heather Saba

Shop Talk

Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

11/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Architecture Events

A Downtown Walking Tour, a Closer Look at Architect Philip Johnson and More

2:22pm By Ilene Denton

Tis the Season

Holiday Tour of Homes is Dec. 1-2

9:19am By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes in The Lake Club, Neal Communities Debuts Canoe Creek and More

11/27/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Number of Housing Starts Declines

11/21/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sarasota County Home Sales Drop

11/21/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Michael Saunders' Siesta Key Office Adds New Realtor

11/20/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

SPOTLIGHT

Five Questions with Filmmaker and Humanitarian Caroline Baron

3:37pm By Giulia Heyward

Awards

Business Group Honors 'Lifetime Achievement' Recipients

10:33am By Staff

Philanthropy

Latino Nonprofit Expanding College Readiness Program

11/21/2018 By Staff

Education

School Recognized for Environmental Stewardship

11/21/2018 By Staff

Technology

Tech Company Signs New Deal with California Phone Maker

11/21/2018 By Staff

SOIL SISTER

Five Questions With Detroit Dirt's Pashon Murray

11/20/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Parkinson’s Nonprofit Leader Named Vice Chair of National Alliance

10:01am By Staff

Health care

Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Hospitals Earn 'A,' 'B' and 'C' Grades for Patient Safety

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Hands Out Lifetime Achievement, Physician of the Year Awards

11/01/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe