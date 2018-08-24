New Skin Care Lounge Opens

Bernadette Brelsford with a client Image: Courtesy Bernadette Brelsford

Primp Skincare Lounge recently opened in Bradenton under the leadership of aesthetician and micro-blading specialist Bernadette Brelsford. Primp offers personalized care designed to address a variety of skin challenges. The shop partners with Éminence Organic Skin Care, an all-natural skin care line made from organic plants and fruits. The shop is located at 11061 Gatewood Drive, Unit 103, Bradenton.