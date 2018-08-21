  1. News & City Life
Port Inks Deal with New York Company

Carver Companies has maritime operations on the Hudson River and in South Carolina and provides development site work, sand and gravel supply and more.

By Staff 8/21/2018 at 9:27am

Carver Companies' Hudson River facility

Image: Courtesy Virginia Zimmermann

Port Manatee recently signed a long-term marine terminal operating agreement with Carver Maritime LLC, a subsidiary of the New York-based company Carver Companies. The agreement covers a 10-acre offloading facility at the port and ensures property lease payments totaling $1.8 million for an initial five-year term, plus payments for annual cargo throughputs. The site includes a 1,400-foot-long conveyor system, truck loading facilities and deep water access. Carver Companies was founded in 1989 and has maritime operations on the Hudson River and in South Carolina. The company offers development site work, sand and gravel supply work and more.

