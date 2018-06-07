  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

A Whale of a Tale

Group of Whale Sharks Spotted Off Anna Maria Island

See one? Call Mote Marine Laboratory ASAP.

By Megan McDonald 6/7/2018 at 10:45am

A whale shark 

Image: Kim Bassos-Hull/Mote Marine Laboratory

Whale sharks are the largest fish species on Earth—up to 45 feet long—and five of them were spotted off the coast of Anna Maria Island last weekend.

Known for their massive size, gentle personalities and polka-dot coloring, whale sharks occasionally visit local waters, likely to feed on blooms of plankton or fish eggs. "It's important to understand where these sharks migrate, feed and carry out other key parts of their life cycles, so that [we can] successfully protect them," says Dr. Bob Heuter, Mote Marine Laboratory senior scientist and the director of the lab's Center for Shark Research. "We've placed tracking tags on numerous whale sharks at a major feeding aggregation of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, but it's rarer that we can find and tag these huge fish off the Gulf Coast."

If you see a whale shark in the Gulf, Mote encourages you to call Heuter at the Center for Shark Research immediately. He and his team want to attach a special satellite tag to the fish, which will collect data on their location, as well as the temperatures and depths they encounter in the ocean, over the course of a six-month period. Scientists will receive real-time GPS information from the tag while the shark is traveling; once it's removed, extensive data can be collected.

"It's exciting that we're hearing reports of five of [these whale sharks] in one area—it suggests they might be feeding on something in a special spot," Heuter says.

If you're out on your boat and spot a whale shark, report it immediately—or within 24 hours, at most—to Mote at (941) 302-0976. Note the number of whale sharks spotted, date, time, location and, if possible, the exact GPS coordinates.

Filed under
Mote Marine Laboratory, sharks
Show Comments

Related Content

Flashback

Early Southwest Florida Settlers Feasted on Sea Turtles

05/22/2018 By Pam Daniel

Improving Sarasota Bay

Scientists Seek to Plant Fish-Friendly, Shoreline Greenery at No Cost to You

03/20/2018 With Hayley Rutger

Sustainable Seas

Mote Scientist Contributes to Shark Trade Bill

03/26/2018 By Staff

Big Moves

Mote Moves to the Mainland

02/09/2018 By Isaac Eger

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

BEACH BAR BASH

Sharky’s on the Pier Named Florida’s Best Beach Bar

06/06/2018 By Pam Daniel

Wine Time

Friday Date Night BOGO, Culinary Art Cooking Class, Bordeaux Wine Tasting and More Local Dining Events

06/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Food

Restaurant Chain Named One of America's Best Places to Work

05/30/2018 By Staff

Eat This Now

First Bite: Overture at Art Ovation Hotel

05/30/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 7-13

9:45am By Ilene Denton

A Land Re-Remembered

A Florida Classic Gets a Graphic Novel Remake

06/06/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Deals

Rosemary District Properties Fetch Almost $2 Million

06/06/2018 By Staff

A classic gets a makeover

Selections From A Land Remembered: A Graphic Novel

06/06/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship Photography by Andre Frattino

Back in Business

Season Two of Claws Starts June 10

06/05/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Entertainment

Van Wezel Foundation Supports Plan for New Performing Arts Center

06/04/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Data

Father's Day Spending Expected to Total $15.3 Billion

06/04/2018 By Staff

Beating the Heat

How to Beat the Heat This Summer—and Still Look Cool

05/30/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Artist and Stylist Clara Villanueva Shares Her Beauty Tips

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

What to Wear When You're Expecting

Sneak Peek: HATCH's Spring 2018 Maternity Collection

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Indie Market

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Opens for Business

05/24/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Retail

Mall Hosts Expo for Women June 3

05/23/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Developer, Law Firm Plan New Mixed-Use Downtown Project

06/06/2018 By Staff

Spirit of Sarasota

Vote for Your Favorite Building in the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota People's Choice Architecture Awards

06/06/2018

Real estate

New Recreation Center Under Construction

06/05/2018 By Staff

New hires

Realtor Joins Michael Saunders Siesta Key Office

06/04/2018 By Staff

Deals

Real Estate Agents Form New Partnership

06/01/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1960s Wood-Paneled Home in Old Forest Lakes

05/31/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

A Whale of a Tale

Group of Whale Sharks Spotted Off Anna Maria Island

10:45am By Megan McDonald

Philanthropy

Donation Will Help Jewish Federation Redevelop Sarasota Campus

06/06/2018 By Staff

Politics

Proposed Changes to Florida Constitution to Be Discussed Monday

06/06/2018 By Staff

Education

Ringling College Receives $1 Million Donation

06/05/2018 By Staff

Education

Grants Will Support Program That Helps Homeless Students

06/05/2018 By Staff

Finance

Trust Company Selects New Senior Vice President

06/05/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Awards

Sarasota Attorney Receives Rare Boy Scouts Honor

06/01/2018 By Staff

Planning

Future of 10th Street Boat Ramp to Be Discussed Wednesday

06/01/2018 By Staff

Deals

Developer Picks Real Estate Firm for Marina Sales

05/31/2018 By Staff

Splash!

Cool Off at These Four Fantastic Splash Parks

05/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

04/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Nonprofits Expand Free Mental Health Programs for Veterans

06/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Study Examines Accuracy of Diagnostic Test Created By Sarasota Company

05/31/2018 By Staff

One Day

A Day in the Life of Buddhist Teacher Gen Chodor

05/30/2018 By Susan Burns

Appointments

Philanthropic Cardiologist Joins Health Care Foundation Board

05/21/2018 By Staff

Health care

American Birth Rate Hits Record Low

05/18/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

New Program Addresses Health Care Language Barriers

05/17/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe