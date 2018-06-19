Private Equity Firm Buys Nebraska Telecommunications Company

Grain Management managing director and CEO David Grain Image: Sarasota Magazine

Sarasota's Grain Management, a private equity firm focused on investments in the communications sector, announced Tuesday that it is acquiring Great Plains Communications, a telecommunications provider in Nebraska. Great Plains Communications was founded in 1910 as a local telephone company and today offers digital phone services, high-definition cable television and broadband internet to more than 90 communities across Nebraska. Upon completion of the deal, Great Plains Communications will operate over 9,500 miles of network architecture. With additional resources from Grain Management, the company plans to grow its presence in the Midwest. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.