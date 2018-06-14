Buyer Pays $538,000 for Vacant Englewood Commercial Property

6601-6691 Placida Road, Englewood Image: Courtesy Charlotte County

The Boca Grande company Placida Investments, LLC, recently purchased almost 7.3 acres of vacant commercial property located at 6601-6691 Placida Road, Englewood, from the Ohio company Compass Placida, LLC, for almost $538,000. Stan Rutstein of RE/MAX Alliance Group represented the seller and Kevin Hyde of Parsley-Baldwin Realty represented the buyer in the transaction.