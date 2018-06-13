New Pet Resort Opens in Lakewood Ranch

Bayside Pet Resort recently opened a new location in Lakewood Ranch, the company's third facility in the area. The new Bayside center offers overnight lodging for dogs and cats, daycare options, a pool and training and grooming services. The facility was built by Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. and is located at 15117 Garnet Trail, at the northeast corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70 in Lakewood Ranch. Bayside operates locations in Sarasota and Osprey, as well.