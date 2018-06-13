  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Services

New Pet Resort Opens in Lakewood Ranch

Bayside Pet Resort recently opened its third facility in the area.

By Staff 6/13/2018 at 10:29am

Image: Pixabay

Bayside Pet Resort recently opened a new location in Lakewood Ranch, the company's third facility in the area. The new Bayside center offers overnight lodging for dogs and cats, daycare options, a pool and training and grooming services. The facility was built by Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. and is located at 15117 Garnet Trail, at the northeast corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70 in Lakewood Ranch. Bayside operates locations in Sarasota and Osprey, as well.

Filed under
construction, J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp., Bayside Pet Resort, Biz Daily, cats, dogs, pets
Show Comments

Related Content

New hires

Venice Builder Names New Office Manager

05/08/2018 By Staff

Construction

Venice Restaurant Undergoing Renovations

05/15/2018 By Staff

Construction

New Wealth Management Headquarters Completed

02/16/2018 By Staff

Construction

Door, Window Manufacturer Selects Builder for New Facility

01/26/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Parts Unknown

Remembering Anthony Bourdain

11:33am By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

Father's Day Brunch, Craft Tacos and More Local Dining Events

06/12/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Food

Restaurant Chain Names New CEO

06/12/2018 By Staff

BEACH BAR BASH

Sharky’s on the Pier Named Florida’s Best Beach Bar

06/06/2018 By Pam Daniel

Arts & Entertainment

Sports

Atlanta Braves Spring Training Season Tickets Go on Sale Saturday

10:19am By Staff

Publishing

Magazine Names Sarasota One of America's Top Cities in Which to Retire

06/11/2018 By Staff

Deals

TV Station Owner Purchases New Space

06/11/2018 By Staff

Review

Asolo Rep Engages Audiences with a New Jungle Book

06/10/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Incognito Enthralls

06/10/2018 By Kay Kipling

People's Choice

Vote Now for the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota Architecture Award

06/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Invest in Yourself

Celebrate Global Wellness Day With These Tips From Local Experts

06/08/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Data

Father's Day Spending Expected to Total $15.3 Billion

06/04/2018 By Staff

Beating the Heat

How to Beat the Heat This Summer—and Still Look Cool

05/30/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Artist and Stylist Clara Villanueva Shares Her Beauty Tips

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

What to Wear When You're Expecting

Sneak Peek: HATCH's Spring 2018 Maternity Collection

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Indie Market

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Opens for Business

05/24/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Office Park Near I-75 Sold for Almost $1.2 Million

06/12/2018 By Staff

Gardening

Note These Upcoming Summer Gardening Classes

06/11/2018 By Ilene Denton

Historic Preservation

New Life for the Grand Old Belle Haven

06/11/2018 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Longboat Key Penthouse Sells for $5.5 Million

06/11/2018 By Ilene Denton

Deals

Two-Story Office Sold for Nearly $1.2 Million

06/08/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Three Well-Located, Well-Priced Pool Homes

06/07/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Promotions

Air Conditioning Company Selects New CEO

11:02am By Staff

Services

New Pet Resort Opens in Lakewood Ranch

10:29am By Staff

Legal news

Law Firm Elects New Partner

10:07am By Staff

Transportation

New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Dallas Start in December

10:02am By Staff

Manufacturing

New Facility for Concrete Manufacturer Under Construction

06/12/2018 By Staff

Finance

Wealth Management Firm Appoints New President, CEO

06/12/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoors

New Summer Camp Opens

06/11/2018 By Staff

Awards

Sarasota Attorney Receives Rare Boy Scouts Honor

06/01/2018 By Staff

Planning

Future of 10th Street Boat Ramp to Be Discussed Wednesday

06/01/2018 By Staff

Deals

Developer Picks Real Estate Firm for Marina Sales

05/31/2018 By Staff

Splash!

Cool Off at These Four Fantastic Splash Parks

05/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Parts Unknown

Remembering Anthony Bourdain

11:33am By Judi Gallagher

New hires

HIV/AIDS Nonprofit Selects New Chief Advancement Officer

06/08/2018 By Staff

Invest in Yourself

Celebrate Global Wellness Day With These Tips From Local Experts

06/08/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Health care

Nonprofits Expand Free Mental Health Programs for Veterans

06/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Study Examines Accuracy of Diagnostic Test Created By Sarasota Company

05/31/2018 By Staff

One Day

A Day in the Life of Buddhist Teacher Gen Chodor

05/30/2018 By Susan Burns

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe