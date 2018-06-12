Restaurant Chain Names New CEO

Chris Tomasso Image: Courtesy Eleni Kouvatsos

Chris Tomasso, the president of the University Park-based restaurant chain First Watch, recently took on the additional role of chief executive officer. He succeeds Ken Pendery, who has become executive chairman of the board. Tomasso joined First Watch in 2006 as its first chief marketing officer and became president in 2015. Pendery helped First Watch founder John Sullivan open the company's second restaurant in 1984 and officially joined First Watch two years later.