Office Park Near I-75 Sold for Almost $1.2 Million

615 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton Image: Courtesy Manatee County

Tony Phuc Ta and Tram Jennifer Ta recently purchased the 19,341-square-foot office park located at 615 and 621 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton, from TO64 Bradenton, Inc., for almost $1.2 million. The properties are home to the Traveler's Oasis Business Park and are located near the intersection of State Road 64 and I-75. Stan Rutstein of RE/MAX Alliance Group represented the seller and Vinny Bui of Bright Realty represented the buyers.