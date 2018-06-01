Unemployment Rate Dips to 3.8 Percent

President Donald Trump Image: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

The American economy added 223,000 new jobs during the month of May, while the nation's unemployment dipped from 3.9 to 3.8 percent, according to new numbers published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. Employment increased primarily in retail trade, health care and construction, according to the Bureau. Average hourly earnings for employees rose by 8 cents, to $26.92, in May; over the past year, average hourly earnings have increased by 71 cents, or 2.7 percent.