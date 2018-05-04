Data
Unemployment Rate Drops
The American economy added 164,000 jobs last month while the nation's unemployment rate dropped from 4.1 to 3.9 percent.
The American economy added 164,000 jobs in April while the unemployment rate dropped from 4.1 to 3.9 percent, according to new Bureau of Labor Statistics data released on Friday. Job gains primarly occurred in professional and business services, manufacturing, health care and mining. Employment changed little in other industries, such as construction, retail, transportation and warehousing, information, financial activities, leisure and hospitality and government.