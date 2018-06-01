  1. Home & Real Estate
Real Estate Agents Form New Partnership

Cheryl Loeffler of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has launched a new partnership with Lisa Rooks Morris, formerly of Michael Saunders & Company.

By Staff 6/1/2018 at 11:06am

Lisa Rooks Morris (left) and Cheryl Loeffler

Image: Courtesy Elise Ramer

Cheryl Loeffler of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty recently launched a new partnership with Lisa Rooks Morris, formerly of Michael Saunders & Company. The Loeffler & Rooks Morris Group, with a combined sales volume of over $117 million last year, will be based out of Premier Sotheby's downtown Sarasota office. Loeffler has recorded $2.5 billion in sales since 1986 and holds a master of business administration degree; Rooks Morris has worked in real estate in Sarasota since 2001.

