Real Estate Agents Form New Partnership

Cheryl Loeffler of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty recently launched a new partnership with Lisa Rooks Morris, formerly of Michael Saunders & Company. The Loeffler & Rooks Morris Group, with a combined sales volume of over $117 million last year, will be based out of Premier Sotheby's downtown Sarasota office. Loeffler has recorded $2.5 billion in sales since 1986 and holds a master of business administration degree; Rooks Morris has worked in real estate in Sarasota since 2001.