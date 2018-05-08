New hires
Venice Builder Names New Office Manager
Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. recently hired Christina Charlotte, the daughter of owner Jeff Charlotte, as the company's new office manager. In her new role, Charlotte will provide project administrative support and manage the accounts payable and receivable operations. Charlotte previously served in several customer service positions. She graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University with a bachelor's degree in resort and hospitality management.