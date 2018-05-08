Sarasota's Charlie Barnett to Star in Netflix's Upcoming Dark Comedy

Charlie Barnett, 30, a Sarasota actor well-known for his role in NBC’s drama, Chicago Fire, has a new show in the works, this time on Netflix. Not much is known yet, except that co-creators Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland are collaborating for an eight-episode dark comedy. The premise, still hush-hush, suggests that Barnett and Lyonne play integral characters and face death each episode in an entirely new and odd way. Comedy’s tough!

Stay tuned for additional information. In the meantime, we’re all proud of our local star, who grew up in town and graduated from Booker High. He performed locally as a kid, discovering theater when he was 6. And his first film appearance, in 2006’s Circus Camp, was shortly followed by appearances on Law & Order and then 66 episodes of Chicago Fire.