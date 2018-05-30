  1. Features
  2. Sarasota Is a Reader's Paradise. Here's Where, How and Why to Get Lost in a Great Book.

Adventures in Reading

Today's Libraries Feed Families, Teach Children How to Make Robots, Help with Taxes—and Much More

Sarasota and Manatee libraries have greatly expanded their collections and services.

By Susan Burns 5/30/2018 at 8:00am Published in the June 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Image: Shutterstock

Once upon a time, a trip to the library was almost a sacred affair: the hushed voices, the endless stacks, solemn librarians as gatekeepers of knowledge. But a trip to one of our public libraries today is likely to show bright open spaces filled with librarians circulating among patrons, banks of computers, children building robots and the ability to check out everything from music to cake pans to telescopes to a real live person.

“It’s a library of things,” says Ava Ehde, Manatee County Library Systems services manager.

These expanded collections and services are a part of libraries’ mission to serve as a resource of knowledge for all community members, with an emphasis on all. In pre-Revolutionary War America, libraries were private affairs that required a paid subscription. Only literate, privileged men could afford to join. When the idea of free public libraries—places open to everyone in the community—took hold, libraries became an important facet of democracy, a role that libraries still fulfill.

“Public libraries have become the people’s university, a lifelong learning center,” says Ehde. “We are not the same quiet hallowed place of learning. Learning is active.”

But it’s not just what libraries allow users to check out. Libraries have also evolved to become cultural gathering spaces that hold meetings, help people apply for jobs, provide tax tutoring and even serve as places for some people to find a nutritious meal.

“The way we serve is different today,” says Ehde. “People often need a space to meet other people, to make a connection with other human beings. We serve everyone in our community, and that keeps changing as the community changes.”

Check out these new library services.

Feeling Creative?

Both Sarasota and Manatee public libraries offer spaces for invention. Called Creation Stations in Sarasota, these spaces are filled with equipment and staffed by librarians and volunteers. Selby Public Library downtown and the Shannon Staub Library in North Port have dedicated spaces for creative activities. The rooms allow library patrons—everyone from kids to businesspeople to seniors—to use 3D printers, make robots, learn how to code, and learn folk arts like sewing and quilting. In all other Sarasota public libraries, creation stations operate in conference rooms and computer rooms. “We’re acquiring resources too expensive for an individual but that can be used for a whole community,” says Sarabeth Kalajian, director of Sarasota County libraries. “We had a boy who designed a plane with a computer and then printed his aircraft carrier on a 3D printer. He was 7 years old.”

The Manatee library system also includes spaces to create: Young children head to Art Maker Stations and teens have a dedicated space at the Central Library called Area 52 where they can learn about gaming, coding and video production.

eBook Revolution

Print books have seen a resurgence in popularity in the last couple of years, but digital reading is growing. Both Sarasota and Manatee county public libraries own extensive eBook and audiobook collections for easy download. (Be patient. Waiting lists are common for eBooks.) Sarasota’s collection is up to 26,500 eBooks and the Library Foundation of Sarasota County is raising $200,000 to buy 8,000 more. “We want to reinforce reading no matter how you want to read,” says Kalajian. “A great upside is that books wear out, and downloadable eBooks and audio versions don’t get damaged. We don’t have to re-shelve, and the minute it’s returned, it’s available to the next user. There are no overdue fines. You have only so many days to read and then you’re shut off.”

Borrow a Ukelele…Even a Person

Libraries have expanded their collections way beyond traditional print books. Manatee County library patrons can check out cooking supplies, musical instruments, tablets, telescopes and binoculars. At North Sarasota Library in Sarasota, users can even “borrow” a person. Specially selected individuals with interesting life experiences volunteer once a month to be “checked out” for a 20-minute time slot in the library for a conversation. “People can be as important a resource as a book sitting on a shelf. They share stories with one another in a neutral space,” says Kalajian. “It’s especially important here. Family may not live nearby. They may have just moved here and not found their activity group. This is a great way to get to know your neighbor.”

Feeding Body and Soul

Sarasota County libraries have partnered with All Faiths Food Bank and the Sarasota County School District to serve nutritious snacks and meals for low-income kids and families. Five days a week during the school year, people can pick up food packs for the whole family. Libraries offer snacks to kids during after-school programs. During the summer, families eat lunch at the library and then stay for reading activities. “It’s most effective when there are activities in tandem,” says Kalajian. “We want people to think of the library as a trusted place. We’re their library. When they need help they can come here.”

Manatee County libraries have partnered with Anna Maria Oyster Bar to offer breakfast and summer reading programs to second- and third-graders at their restaurants. Transportation is provided and volunteers tutor the children. The program started last year and earned AMOB the national Restaurant Neighbor Award from the National Restaurant Association. This summer the program will expand to all five AMOB restaurants.

Library Stats & Facts

2.7 million Number of books borrowed from Sarasota County libraries in 2017.

291,307 Number of Sarasota County residents who had library cards in 2017. (72 percent of country residents)

124,387 Number of Manatee County residents who had library cards in 2017. (34 percent of country residents)

4.3 million Number of books circulated from Manatee County libraries in 2017.

551,080 Number of people who logged onto Manatee County library computers in 2017.

307,294 Number of requests answered by Sarasota County librarians in 2017.

The most popular book in the Manatee County library system is James Patterson’s The Store; the most popular eBook is Paula Hawkins’ The Girl on the Train.

Filed under
Biz Daily, books, Libraries
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Sarasota Is a Reader's Paradise. Here's Where, How and Why to Get Lost in a Great Book.

Move Over, Amazon—Sarasota's Got a Dozen Great Bricks-and-Mortar Bookstores

These 12 shops help book lovers get their fix.

Uncovering the Rare Treasures at A. Parker's Book Bazaar

Owner Gary Hurst's downtown Sarasota book shop is home to more than 70,000 books—plus a collection of rare artifacts and collectibles.

10 Sarasota-Based Authors, Past and Present

Sarasota has long prided itself on its authors, some of them household names. Here are 10 who belong in our Writers’ Hall of Fame.

Literary Agent Karen Solem Finds the Romance in Reading

“I think everyone can write a book."

How to Run a Great Book Club

Bookstore1 event manager and book club leader Elsie Souza’s tried-and-true tips.

On the Road with Harry Potter Audiobooks as a Guide

"There was an entire world contained in those four doors, a world of magic and mystery, heroes and monsters."

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

08/29/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Skip the Straw

A New Group Works to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Yap!

Motorworks Brewery Goes to the Dogs—for a Good Cause

08/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Sports

Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

1:56pm By Staff

Entertainment

Movie Rental Shop Closing

1:27pm By Staff

Time travel

Vickie Oldham Kicks Off Monthly Newtown Bus Tours This Weekend

10:21am By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

9:15am By Ilene Denton

Preview

Shades of Noel Coward Appear in FST Play Reading

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Drop

08/24/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Wood-Filled Home in Bungalow Hill

08/24/2018 By Robert Plunket

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Philanthropy

Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

1:44pm By Staff

Politics

Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

1:36pm By Staff

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe