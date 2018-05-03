A Lakewood Ranch Mom’s Baby Nursery Goes Viral

With more than 500,000 views, 6,000 shares and 15,000-plus pins on Pinterest, Lakewood Ranch resident Ashley Piowlski’s photos of the nursery she designed for her newborn son, Dom, was the No. 1 viewed room of 2017 on the interior design website Project Nursery.

“I was absolutely blown away,” says Piowlski, who grew up in Sarasota and Bradenton and studied photography at Ringling College of Art and Design in 2010 and 2011. When she’s not working in marketing and customer relations at Service Contracting Solutions in Sarasota, she’s posting “content about life and style” on Instagram and on her website betweenthebabes.com .

The nursery that she designed for little Dom, who was born in March 2017, is a gray, black and white space with lots of fun patterns that she named Monochrome Zoo. “I wanted it to be animal-themed, and I wanted it neutral in color because black-and-white gets babies’ eyes working in their first months. Dom loved the accent wall I created. He would lay in bed for tummy time and stare up at it for the longest time.”

Piowlski says she has gotten enormous reaction to the nursery, with people asking where she got her inspiration—and products—and sending her photos of their variations on her design. “That’s why it was so successful,” she says. “It was an easy design that somebody could replicate and make into their own.”

A recent move gave her the opportunity to create another nursery, this time adding soft green to the mix. “He was almost a year old the first time he walked into that new room, and he was just staring at it,” says Piowlski. “His walls went from plain white to green accent walls; it’s a lot more fun now that he’s getting into that fun toddler stage.” She calls the room “Starry Night.”