Powerboat Festival Returns This Summer

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix will return this summer for the 34th year, with events scheduled to take place June 23-July 4. As usual, the festival includes a number of parties and events, with races set for Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1. Visit the festival's website for a complete calendar of events. Last year’s Grand Prix generated $37 million in economic impact for the region and raised more than $100,000 for Suncoast Charities for Children, the nonprofit that organizes the festival.