Venice Brew Bash, Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations and More Local Dining Events

May 24th

American Idol finalist and Bradenton local Mylon Shamble will perform in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing from 7 - 10 p.m.

May 26th

This year, the Venice Brew Bash will be an indoor/outdoor event held at the Venice Community Center, located at 326 Nokomis Ave S., from 3-7 p.m. Sample more thanw 60 different craft beers, visit merchants and enjoy great music by NoFilter band. Outside, enjoy a food truck rally, beer for sale on tap and more merchant vendors. Tickets required for indoor admission; the outside "Party Zone" is open to the public and free of charge. Kids are allowed at the event but there will not be children's activities provided.

May 26th

The Good Liquid Brewing Company will host a Memorial Day Weekend celebration from 12 - 11 p.m. that will include Triple Can Release, new beer on tap, ice cream sandwich cookies from Sweet Niche Baking Co. and grown-up beer floats. Food will include Philly cheesesteaks, hot dogs, sandwiches and more by The Mobile Diner (5:30- 9:30 p.m.).

May 26th - May 27th

Co-sponsored by the Humane Society of Sarasota, this second annual festival will include delectable seafood and entertainment by local music performers. General admission is free and the Humane Society will have its "Big Mac" adoption center on site.

May 27th

This free event, located at Lakewood Ranch Main Street, honors local veterans, active duty and fallen heroes. The pre-block party fun starts at 6 p.m. and the parade will kick off at 7 p.m. Arrive early for a good spot on the street. There will be food, drinks, a kids' zone and more. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs, but coolers are not allowed.

May 27th

Big Top Brewing Company hosts this family friendly event. The Banni Rooster Food Wagon will make its debut appearance, serving some barbecue specials from 12-8 p.m. There will also be blues music performed by Justin Layman. All veterans and first responders will receive $1 off core beers all day Sunday and Monday.