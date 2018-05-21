Voters to Decide Whether to Move City Elections to the Fall

Decide the Date Sarasota co-chair and former Sarasota City Commissioner Suzanne Atwell Image: Courtesy suzanneatwell.org

City of Sarasota voters will be able to choose this November whether to move City Commission elections to coincide with federal, state, county and district elections. City Commission elections are now held in March and May during off years. The organization behind the new initiative, Decide the Date Sarasota, gathered 4,732 petitions to place the question on the ballot. Supporters of the measure say it will save the Sarasota County supervisor of elections money and increase voter participation in city elections; opponents say holding the elections in the spring better allows voters to weigh city issues and hear from candidates.