High Points for Style

Design Takeaways from the Spring High Point Furniture Market.

From the Romanza Interior Design team and London Bay Homes.

By Ilene Denton 5/17/2018 at 9:30am

The Romanza Interior Design team—responsible for furnishing London Bay Homes’ elegant new Mandeville model home in Spice Bay and Camberdale model on South Osprey Avenue—made the spring pilgrimage to their industry’s mecca, High Point Market in North Carolina, to track the latest home furnishings trends.

Romanza’s Melissa Allen and Jennifer Stevens recently shared their High Point takeaways at the firm’s new Sarasota Design Series of lectures, which take place at the Mandeville. “An important part of our profession is forecasting trends and staying ahead of the curve so we’re able to offer clients the most up-to-date choices,” says Allen. “London Bay Homes’ Mandeville model in Spice Bay showcases many design elements we saw at Market this spring, from the saturated jewel tones, to the judicious use of mixed materials and textures throughout the rooms.”

Here, they provide an inside look into how to incorporate these designs into your home this season.

JEWEL TONES AND TEXTURES

“There’s a distinctive trend toward de-neutralizing rooms and incorporating saturated jewel tones,” says Stevens. “From cool emeralds and amethysts to warm rubies and citrines, color was prominently featured in both upholstery and accessories.” Rich ambers, creamy camels and soft golds are the newest not-so-neutrals.

Baker tiburon lounge chair fvrqka

Baker Tiburon Lounge Chair

Image: Courtesy Romanza Interior Design

 

Visual comfort e.f. chapman modern cynara large chandelier in gild xqdvtr

Visual Comfort Chapman Modern Cynara Chandelier in Gild

Image: Courtesy Romanza Interior Design

Textural elements were also prevalent this spring. “Whether through fabrics, furniture or lighting, texture adds dimension – both visually and tactilely,” says Allen. “Jennifer and I like to layer texture in the rooms we design, like the king-size linen bed topped with velvet pillows in London Bay Homes’ Sarasota Camberdale model.”

London bay homes camberdale master hv7yq7

London Bay Homes' Camberdale model master bedroom

Image: Courtesy Romanza Interior Design

 MIXED MATERIALS 

“Unique combinations, such as a shagreen-framed leather chair and a washed wood and aged bronze credenza, elevate everyday pieces to the extraordinary,” says Stevens.

Theodore alexander leather and shagreen chair g2s6gn

Theodore Alexander Clyde Common Swivel Club Chair

Image: Courtesy Romanza Interior Design

 

Vanguard marcelus four drawer chest tmt7iy

Vanguard Marcelus Four Drawer Chest

Image: Courtesy Romanza Interior Design

 

UPDATED TRADITIONAL

“Tradition has returned, but with cleaner lines and a more classic feel,” says Allen. “Painted pieces and contemporary art complement the design.”

Century hallings secretary iq8wae

Century Hallings Secretary

Image: Courtesy Romanza Interior Design

 

ACCENT ON ACCESSORIES

       

Lamps take the spotlight this season, with updated interpretations of traditional designs and a trend toward oversized statement pieces. “You could place one of these on an end table, and it speaks for itself,” says Allen.

 

Curry and company steeple table lamp q9926r

Curry and Company Steeple Table Lamp

Image: Courtesy Romanza Interior Design

“We are also obsessed with martini tables,” adds Stevens, describing accent tables with 8- to 12-inch tops. “These sleek and stylish little tables were everywhere at High Point, shown both alone and in groups.”

 

Century furniture artides martini table x1xlns

Century Furniture Artides Martini Table

Image: Courtesy Romanza Interior Design

 

Century furniture tria accent table ovsekb

Century Furniture Tria Accent Table

Image: Courtesy Romanza Interior Design

And are you looking for an easy way to immediately update your décor? Tassels are back, but not the heavy Mediterranean version. “Today’s tassels are more petite and stylized,” says Stevens.

