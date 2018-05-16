Florida Home Sales Down

The number of sales of single-family homes in Florida declined in the first quarter of this year when compared to the first quarter of 2017, according to data released by Florida Realtors on Monday. The number of sales dropped by .9 percent, while the median sale price increased by 9.7 percent. Condo sales, meanwhile increased by 2.8 percent between the first quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 and the median sale price rose by 7.8 percent.