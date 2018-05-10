  1. Eat & Drink
First Bite: Breakfast at Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key

Chef Judi tries out the breakfast offerings at Zota, which opened in 2017.

By Judi Gallagher 5/10/2018 at 2:57pm

Zota8 kzckb9

Poolside at Zota Beach Resort

Image: Judi Gallagher

There are times like now, when the seasonal crowds have dissipated, that driving over the Ringling Bridge and through St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key becomes a joy again. A leisurely 24-hour getaway at Zota Beach Resort recently reminded me of that. This is the time of year when we locals regain our turf—and as summer approaches, I begin to plot weekend adventures and spots for an elegant breakfast, a sexy new cocktail or, perhaps, the ultimate grouper sandwich.

So this is my new monthly plan: drive up Longboat, try some yoga on the beach or take stroll before settling in for a delicious breakfast—all of which I did during my stay at Zota. Here's a peek at the menu.

Zota3 eva6ih

Greek flatbread

Image: Judi Gallagher

The Greek flatbread is a creative dish offering fried eggs, wilted arugula, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, scallions and feta cheese. I never thought of eating flatbread at breakfast, but I will certainly try to recreate this the future.

Zota7 rhtjp3

French toast

Image: Judi Gallagher

Zota2 pm7xfh

"Sunrise salad"

Image: Judi Gallagher

Along with the standard griddle offerings there are waffles, a nice brioche French toast and  a selection of eggs Benedicts. A "sunrise salad" is a healthy breakfast bowl packed with flavor—two poached eggs served over warm baby spinach, bright with seasoning, tri-colored quinoa, applewood smoked bacon, toasted almonds for texture and a red pepper vinaigrette. Get a Bloody Mary while you're at it.

You can rent one of the hotel's pool cabanas for the day, too; I recommend doing so, then ordering a fruit platter for your afternoon snack as you relax and remind yourself just how lucky we are to live and dine here. 

Zota Beach Resort | 4711 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, (941) 383-2451

breakfast, Longboat Key
First Bite: Breakfast at Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key

