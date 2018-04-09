  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real estate

Bold Apartment Complex Holding Kickoff Party Wednesday

Bold Lofts Sarasota is scheduled to be ready for occupancy in August.

By Staff 4/9/2018 at 2:29pm

Bold lofts sarasota g7orai

Image: Courtesy Facebook

The new Bold Lofts Sarasota apartment complex is holding a kickoff party and pre-leasing lottery event at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, with units scheduled to be ready for occupancy in August. Bold includes 97 units, with a mix of studio apartments, one-bedroom units, two-bedroom units, three-bedroom units and lofts. The building is located at 1659 Second St., Sarasota, between Adelia Avenue and Goodrich Avenue. The building is adjacent to the Bold co-working building.

Filed under
real estate, Biz Daily, BOLD
Show Comments

Related Content

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Neo-Classical Home in the Ringling Museum Neighborhood

03/09/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Our Fashion and Beauty Editor's Indian Beach Home

02/15/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: California Contemporary in San Remo

01/26/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Bamboo Farm Out East

01/04/2018 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

A Banquet on the Block, a Pig Roast and More Local Dining Events

04/04/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Eat This Now

The Best Things We Ate in March

04/03/2018

Weekly Planner

An Easter Brunch Extravaganza, the Beer Garden Bazaar and More Local Dining Events

03/28/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Taco Crazy

The Best Tacos in Sarasota-Manatee

03/28/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

A Peek Inside Her Life

Actress-Author Ali Wentworth Entertains at Ringling College Library Association Town Hall

04/09/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Gloria Delivers a Sharp Jolt of Recognition

04/09/2018 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Greenfield Prize Dinner

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Pique-Nique at Winefest

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Children First Gala

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Data

Number of Retail Jobs Declines

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens This Month

04/02/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Artist, Photographer, Former Model and Entrepreneur Alyssia Lazin Talks Beauty

03/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Nature to Gallery

A Local Designer is Raising Awareness About Predatory Snakes in the Everglades

03/28/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Premier Sotheby's Florida Sales Volume Exceeded $3.6 Billion Last Year

04/09/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Bold Apartment Complex Holding Kickoff Party Wednesday

04/09/2018 By Staff

Deals

Tervis Sells Vacant Land for $550,000

04/06/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Ultimate Old Florida Property

04/06/2018 By Robert Plunket

Planning

Open Houses Will Showcase Bayfront Redevelopment Possibilities

04/05/2018 By Staff

Deals

Multi-Family Apartment Complex Fetches $750,000

04/05/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Greenfield Prize Dinner

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Pique-Nique at Winefest

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Children First Gala

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Sarasota Ballet 27th Season Gala

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Preview

Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Season Announced

04/09/2018 By Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Ships Ahoy!

No Kids, Poker or Umbrella Drinks on this Viking Sky Adventure

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Ships Ahoy!

MSC Seaside Delivers Affordable Razzle Dazzle

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Ships Ahoy!

Disney Blends Kid Fun with Grown-Up Appeal

03/28/2018 By Suzanne Rowan Kelleher

Health & Fitness

Health care

New Emergency Medicine Residency Program Approved

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Get Buzzed

Sarasota Honey Co. Starts Free Beekeeping Classes

03/28/2018 By Megan McDonald

Cabbage Queen

Sharon Juraszek Runs a Thriving Sauerkraut Company

03/28/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Medical Marvel

SMH Earns National Accreditation from Commission on Cancer

03/22/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe