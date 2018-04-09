Bold Apartment Complex Holding Kickoff Party Wednesday

The new Bold Lofts Sarasota apartment complex is holding a kickoff party and pre-leasing lottery event at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, with units scheduled to be ready for occupancy in August. Bold includes 97 units, with a mix of studio apartments, one-bedroom units, two-bedroom units, three-bedroom units and lofts. The building is located at 1659 Second St., Sarasota, between Adelia Avenue and Goodrich Avenue. The building is adjacent to the Bold co-working building.