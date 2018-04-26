  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Otter Tales

A Myakka Couple Rehabilitate Orphaned Otters

When a river otter attacked kayakers on the Braden River in early March, the news made national headlines. But are adorable otters that vicious?

By Megan McDonald 4/26/2018 at 8:00am Published in the May 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Dsc 9252 asslwu

An otter chows down on fish.

Image: Jean Blackburn

When a river otter attacked kayakers on the Braden River in early March, the news made national headlines. “Woman, Fearing for Her Life, Battles Animal With Paddle,” proclaimed a USA Today headline. But are adorable otters that vicious? We asked retired attorney and former Marine Steven Schaefer and his wife, artist Jean Blackburn, who have rehabbed more than 20 otter orphans at their Myakka home.

Otters are not pets. “I can’t emphasize this enough,” Schaefer says. “They’re stub-born, single-minded, inquisitive and strong, and they’re not loyal.” They’re also competitive when they eat, and if you try to push them away, “They’ll come back at you.”

They seem to like some pets. Schaefer says their first otter, Maxwell, brought home a feral black cat. “We had a border collie, too, so I’d sit on the steps and give the otter a fish, the cat a fish and the dog a fish, and the three of them ate together.” (Other otter orphans have played well with their cats, too.)

Unknown 10 qscc8h

Steven Schaefer with one of the orphans at his Myakka property

Image: Jean Blackburn

They’re social. Maxwell once broke through the couple’s screen door, meandered through the house and climbed into bed with Blackburn, begging for food. “I woke up to Jean screaming,” Schaefer says. These days they have thick plexiglass panels around the bottom of their screen doors to prevent similar surprises, but Blackburn says she’ll still sometimes look at the door and see a furry little face peeking in.

You need a license to rehab otters. Schaefer and Blackburn got into otter rehabilitation through Wildlife Inc., which is licensed through the Florida Wildlife Commission. They’ve taken in otters from all over the state, including Jacksonville, Kissimmee and St. Augustine as well as Siesta and Longboat keys.

Rehab is time-consuming. When otters arrive at Schaefer and Blackburn’s property, they start off in the bathroom, where they spend a few weeks learning to swim in the tub in an inch or two of water. They’re introduced to food like sardines, chicken hearts, meal worms and small fish. Later, the otters are moved to a large enclosure with a house to protect them from the rain and a canoe filled with water where they can swim.

Img 1240 1 yfl9b6

A romp of otters plays in a pool

Image: Jean Blackburn

Eating fish is a learned behavior. “We’ll go to neighbors’ houses and cast-net tilapia so we can teach them to fish,” Schaefer says. “They’re used to swimming in the canoe by that point, so we throw the fish in the canoe. They grab them and start throwing them out. You have to pick them up and throw them back in, and after they chew on some, they realize, ‘Hey, this tastes like fish,’ and start eating them.”

Freedom. After four months, the outdoor enclosure is opened. “We feed them whenever they indicate they need food, but soon they start going away for one day, then another, and they get more and more shy,” Schaefer says. That’s the point of it: Get the animal back into the wild.

You Otter Know

A group of otters is called a romp.

There are 13 species of otters; the most common in Florida is the North American river otter, whose population is stable. Several species, including the giant otter, which can be six feet long, are endangered.

They can swim seven miles per hour.

Otters’ bodies have 1 million hairs per square inch, the densest fur of any mammal.

A 2011 Oceanographic Environmental Research Study documents 39 otter attacks since 1875. About half have occurred in the past 20 years, with most taking place here in Florida; about a third of the otters involved were rabid.

Filed under
otters, animals
Show Comments

Related Content

New hires

Talent Management Company Leads Successful Search for New Nonprofit Leader

03/15/2017 By staff

Entertainment

Ringling Grads Contribute to Animated Oscar Winner

02/28/2017 By staff

Animals

Animal Rescue Coalition Performs Surgery No. 50,000

11/22/2016 By staff

Construction

Venice Company to Build New Animal Medical Center Facility

01/13/2017 By staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Not Going Anywhere

Main Bar Sandwich Shop Turns 60 This Year

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Review

Restaurant Review: Michael John's

8:00am By Marsha Fottler

Best of Sarasota 2018

Best New Food and Drink

8:00am Photography by Staff

Egg Toppers

How Do You Make a Great Dish Even Better? Put an Egg On It.

8:00am By Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Best of Sarasota Party 2018: Part I

11:16am Photography by Cliff Roles

Media

Workshop Helps Business Leaders Prep for Video Shoots

10:09am By Staff

Best of Sarasota 2018

Best New Arts and Entertainment

10:09am

Preview

Gauguin Exhibit Headed to Selby Gardens

9:47am By Kay Kipling

Grand Illusions

Propmaster Annette Breazeale Brings WBTT Theater Sets to Life

8:00am By Pam Daniel

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Canned Ham Vintage, Rosemary District

8:00am Illustrations by John Pirman

Fashion & Shopping

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Canned Ham Vintage, Rosemary District

8:00am Illustrations by John Pirman

Woman Up

Buy These Ultra-Motivating, Confidence-Boosting Finds for the Women in Your Life

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

Services

Spa Franchise Coming to Sarasota

04/24/2018 By Staff

IN THE GLOW

We Care Manatee Executive Director Victoria P. Kasdan Shares Her Beauty Routine

04/24/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Deals

Haircut Franchise Leases New Space

04/23/2018 By Staff

Style

Salon Promotes Five

04/18/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

New Model Homes, Grand Palm’s Social Club Breaks Ground, Umbrella House Tours Resume

10:19am

Memory Lane

Home Tour: A Hollywood Casting Director Replicates Her Family's 100-Year-Old Cottage

8:00am By Ilene Denton

New hires

Real Estate Company Names New Commercial Property Management President

04/25/2018 By Staff

Construction

Church Unveils New Multi-Use Building

04/24/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Pre-World War II Home in Laurel Park

04/23/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real estate

Sales of Single-Family Homes Down

04/23/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Best of Sarasota Party 2018: Part I

11:16am Photography by Cliff Roles

Environment

Bay Seagrass Survey Takes Place May 5

10:16am By Staff

Best of Sarasota 2018

Best New Arts and Entertainment

10:09am

Nonprofits

Meals on Wheels Honors Longtime Volunteers

9:57am By Staff

Do The Math

How Much Has the Opioid Epidemic Cost Sarasota?

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gulfwatch

Manatee County's Lifeguards Rank No. 1 in Florida

8:00am By Susan Burns

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

9:40am By Staff

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Health & Fitness

Health care

Nonprofit Grades Hospitals on Patient Safety

9:28am By Staff

Health care

Company Begins Offering Mobile Cryotherapy Treatments

04/25/2018 By Staff

Data

Hospital Named One of the World's Top Workplaces

04/24/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Partnership Aims to Improve Prenatal Care, Early Childhood Services

04/23/2018 By Staff

"I'm Ready"

Sarasota Memorial's Nurse Residency Program Aims to Halt a Nursing Crisis

04/17/2018 By Hannah Wallace

Deals

Pain Management Practice Buys Venice Medical Office

04/10/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe