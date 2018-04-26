Health care
Nonprofit Grades Hospitals on Patient Safety
Three local hospitals received 'A' grades, two received 'C' grades and one received a 'B.'
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center all received "A" grades for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that studies quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health system. Manatee Memorial Hospital and Blake Medical Center in Bradenton both received "C" grades, while Venice Regional Bayfront Health received a "B."