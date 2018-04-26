On the Homefront
New Model Homes, Grand Palm’s Social Club Breaks Ground, Umbrella House Tours Resume
Real estate news and notes.
London Bay Homes’ Mandeville model in the gated south Siesta Key enclave of Spice Bay is now complete. The 5,010-square-foot, two-story residence has an open floor plan consisting of a great room, parlor, kitchen and dining room, and a first-floor master suite. Three en-suite bedrooms are on the second floor. The home, which was designed to maximize bayfront views, won the Best Overall Award from the Manatee-Sarasota Builder Industry Association at this winter’s Parade of Homes. The Mandeville is being offered fully furnished at $5,925,000.
London Bay Homes is anticipating completion this summer of its Pembrook model, located on nearly a half-acre overlooking a lake and the Robert Trend Jones Jr. golf course in The Founders Club. The 3,560-square-foot residence also has an open floor design, plus special touches like a shower garden off the master bath. The three-bedroom, four-bath Pembrook is offered at $1.99 million.
Lee Wetherington Homes has broken ground on Cypress Glens at River Wilderness, a 47-home enclave within the gates of River Wilderness Golf and Country Club in northeast Manatee County. Homes will start at 1,700 square feet and will be priced from the $500,000s. Twenty-seven of them will have lakefront settings.
Ground has been broken on the new amenity center at Grand Palm, the master-planned community in Venice being developed by Neal Communities. The Grand Palm Social Club will have a large resort-style pool, separate spa and Jacuzzi area, and a game room and large gathering area with open café kitchen within its 7,227 square feet. In addition, there will be a covered outdoor tiki pavilion and island sand pit with hammocks. It is scheduled to open in 2019.
Esplanade Golf & Country Club at Lakewood Ranch, a Taylor Morrison community just north of State Road 70 in the master-planned community, has broken ground on a new Culinary Center, which will house a ballroom, tasting room and teaching kitchen, bistro and tap room, backyard patio grill and more.
The Sarasota Architectural Foundation has resumed its monthly tours of the Paul Rudolph-designed midcentury modern Umbrella House in Lido Shores, hailed by Architectural Digest as “One of the five most remarkable houses of the mid-twentieth century.” The next tour is Saturday, May 19. For reservations, visit sarasotaarchitecturalfoundation.org/.