On the Homefront

New Model Homes, Grand Palm’s Social Club Breaks Ground, Umbrella House Tours Resume

Real estate news and notes.

4/26/2018 at 10:19am

London bay homes mandeville oq2fga

London Bay Homes' Mandeville model.

Image: Courtesy London Bay Homes

London Bay Homes’ Mandeville model in the gated south Siesta Key enclave of Spice Bay is now complete. The 5,010-square-foot, two-story residence has an open floor plan consisting of a great room, parlor, kitchen and dining room, and a first-floor master suite. Three en-suite bedrooms are on the second floor. The home, which was designed to maximize bayfront views, won the Best Overall Award from the Manatee-Sarasota Builder Industry Association at this winter’s Parade of Homes. The Mandeville is being offered fully furnished at $5,925,000.

 

London bay homes pembrook model czcswa

London Bay Homes' Pembrook model.

Image: Courtesy London Bay Homes

London Bay Homes is anticipating completion this summer of its Pembrook model, located on nearly a half-acre overlooking a lake and the Robert Trend Jones Jr. golf course in The Founders Club. The 3,560-square-foot residence also has an open floor design, plus special touches like a shower garden off the master bath. The three-bedroom, four-bath Pembrook is offered at $1.99 million.

 

River wilderness entry hijyko

River Wilderness

Image: Courtesy Lee Wetherington Homes

Lee Wetherington Homes has broken ground on Cypress Glens at River Wilderness, a 47-home enclave within the gates of River Wilderness Golf and Country Club in northeast Manatee County. Homes will start at 1,700 square feet and will be priced from the $500,000s. Twenty-seven of them will have lakefront settings.

 

Grand palm social club exterior tncss8

The Grand Palm Social Club.

Image: Courtesy Neal Communities

Ground has been broken on the new amenity center at Grand Palm, the master-planned community in Venice being developed by Neal Communities. The Grand Palm Social Club will have a large resort-style pool, separate spa and Jacuzzi area, and a game room and large gathering area with open café kitchen within its 7,227 square feet. In addition, there will be a covered outdoor tiki pavilion and island sand pit with hammocks. It is scheduled to open in 2019.

 

Esplanade lwr culinary center floor plan 002 jwqo6a

A floor plan of the new Esplanade Golf & Country Club Culinary Center.

Image: Courtesy Taylor Morrison

Esplanade Golf & Country Club at Lakewood Ranch, a Taylor Morrison community just north of State Road 70 in the master-planned community, has broken ground on a new Culinary Center, which will house a ballroom, tasting room and teaching kitchen, bistro and tap room, backyard patio grill and more. 

 

Umbrella house tours photo anton grassl esto g64gxx

The Umbrella House

Image: Anton Grassl / ESTO courtesy of SarasotaArchitectural Foundation SAF-SRQ.org

The Sarasota Architectural Foundation has resumed its monthly tours of the Paul Rudolph-designed midcentury modern Umbrella House in Lido Shores, hailed by Architectural Digest as “One of the five most remarkable houses of the mid-twentieth century.”  The next tour is Saturday, May 19. For reservations, visit sarasotaarchitecturalfoundation.org/.

