Lean on Me

Finally, LGBTQ Seniors Have Support for Issues of Aging

Finally, LGBTQ seniors have support for issues of aging.

By Ilene Denton 4/26/2018 at 8:00am

Lgbtq 124 zqnp8r

The Friendship Centers support group meets monthly to share powerful stories, says facilitator Robert Rogers.

Image: Gene Pollux

A year ago, in the span of a week, Friendship Centers director of community outreach Robert Rogers got calls from three gay men who had lost their longtime partners. Rogers listened to them sobbing as they shared their love and loss and knew they needed a place to go to share their stories with no judgment.

In Sarasota County, where more than a third of the population is 65 and older, the demand for services for the aging is high. But it’s a crisis for LGBTQ adults in their 70s, 80s and 90s. Most of them grew up in an era when many families—usually the first source of comfort and respite—turned their backs on them. Indeed, one in five LGBT adults “cited fear of double discrimination [for being LGBT and older] as a significant concern about aging” in a recent national survey, according to the nonprofit National Center on Caregiving. This fear has often resulted in older LGBTQ individuals living their last years in isolation, not only bereft of help with caregiving and chronic illness, but also emotional connection.

So Rogers set about creating support groups at the Friendship Centers so that LGBTQ individuals could talk about aging. One is a monthly general discussion group and the other is a weekly loss and grief support group. Rogers expected about a dozen people to show up at the inaugural general discussion, but 45 men and women walked through the door. They talked about everything from shifting national politics to preparing wills that would protect their loved ones. “They shared hard stories,” says Rogers, who is the facilitator. “It was powerful.” (The loss and grief support group is capped at 10 participants, which allows for more intimate conversations to help process the pain.)

“It’s surprising in this thriving community that it hasn’t been done before,” says Clark West, a retired therapist who joined the discussion group with his husband of 45 years, Elliott Mitchell. “So many people have fought so hard to be themselves and be authentic. There’s so much fear out there as they’re aging and their partners are aging. If they need care, they end up going back to these facilities where they have to go back in the closet, so to speak. There are so many people whose biological families have turned their backs on them. In our first group, that was our initial conversation: ‘What do we do as we get older? Who is going to take care of us?’” 

Rogers says that, in a few short months, the discussion groups have “snowballed. Partnerships are developing, intergenerational opportunities are happening. It’s been an incredibly inspiring experience.” The meetings focus on “the resilience that comes out of vulnerability,” he says. “Our goal is that, after every conversation, we will leave empowered with positive thoughts.”

After all, “We need each other,” he says. “We all experience loss; we grieve in many ways for many things.”

The LGBTQ discussion group meets the second Wednesday of each month, and the loss and grief support group meets every Tuesday—both at the Sarasota Friendship Center at 1888 Brother Geenen Way. For details, visit friendshipcenters.org.

Come Together

Local Resources

Prime Timers Worldwide, a social group for gay and bisexual men 21 years and older, has a local chapter

CAN Community Health (formerly Community AIDS Network) convenes separate men’s and women’s support groups for people with HIV

Several area churches and synagogues have social clubs for their LGBTQ congregants.

Regional and National Resources

SAGE, advocacy and services for LGBT elders, has a Tampa Bay chapter

National Resource Center on LGBT Aging, the country’s first resource center for support for older LGBT adults

Center for Positive Aging, another resource center on aging issues for the LGBTQ community

American Society on Aging, offers professional development, research and dialogue on LGBT aging issues

Filed under
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Not Going Anywhere

Main Bar Sandwich Shop Turns 60 This Year

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Review

Restaurant Review: Michael John's

8:00am By Marsha Fottler

Best of Sarasota 2018

Best New Food and Drink

8:00am Photography by Staff

Egg Toppers

How Do You Make a Great Dish Even Better? Put an Egg On It.

8:00am By Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Best of Sarasota Party 2018: Part I

11:16am Photography by Cliff Roles

Media

Workshop Helps Business Leaders Prep for Video Shoots

10:09am By Staff

Best of Sarasota 2018

Best New Arts and Entertainment

10:09am

Preview

Gauguin Exhibit Headed to Selby Gardens

9:47am By Kay Kipling

Grand Illusions

Propmaster Annette Breazeale Brings WBTT Theater Sets to Life

8:00am By Pam Daniel

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Canned Ham Vintage, Rosemary District

8:00am Illustrations by John Pirman

Fashion & Shopping

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Canned Ham Vintage, Rosemary District

8:00am Illustrations by John Pirman

Woman Up

Buy These Ultra-Motivating, Confidence-Boosting Finds for the Women in Your Life

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

Services

Spa Franchise Coming to Sarasota

04/24/2018 By Staff

IN THE GLOW

We Care Manatee Executive Director Victoria P. Kasdan Shares Her Beauty Routine

04/24/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Deals

Haircut Franchise Leases New Space

04/23/2018 By Staff

Style

Salon Promotes Five

04/18/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

New Model Homes, Grand Palm’s Social Club Breaks Ground, Umbrella House Tours Resume

10:19am

Memory Lane

Home Tour: A Hollywood Casting Director Replicates Her Family's 100-Year-Old Cottage

8:00am By Ilene Denton

New hires

Real Estate Company Names New Commercial Property Management President

04/25/2018 By Staff

Construction

Church Unveils New Multi-Use Building

04/24/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Pre-World War II Home in Laurel Park

04/23/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real estate

Sales of Single-Family Homes Down

04/23/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Best of Sarasota Party 2018: Part I

11:16am Photography by Cliff Roles

Environment

Bay Seagrass Survey Takes Place May 5

10:16am By Staff

Best of Sarasota 2018

Best New Arts and Entertainment

10:09am

Nonprofits

Meals on Wheels Honors Longtime Volunteers

9:57am By Staff

Do The Math

How Much Has the Opioid Epidemic Cost Sarasota?

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gulfwatch

Manatee County's Lifeguards Rank No. 1 in Florida

8:00am By Susan Burns

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

9:40am By Staff

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Health & Fitness

Health care

Nonprofit Grades Hospitals on Patient Safety

9:28am By Staff

Health care

Company Begins Offering Mobile Cryotherapy Treatments

04/25/2018 By Staff

Data

Hospital Named One of the World's Top Workplaces

04/24/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Partnership Aims to Improve Prenatal Care, Early Childhood Services

04/23/2018 By Staff

"I'm Ready"

Sarasota Memorial's Nurse Residency Program Aims to Halt a Nursing Crisis

04/17/2018 By Hannah Wallace

Deals

Pain Management Practice Buys Venice Medical Office

04/10/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe