Spa Franchise Coming to Sarasota

Karen Medford Image: Courtesy Karen Medford

Sirius Day Spa, based in Scotttsdale, Arizona, recently struck a three-store development deal with Lakewood Ranch's Richard and Karen Medford to open three Sirius Day Spas in the Sarasota and Bradenton area. Sirius Day Spas offer multiple services, such as massage, waxing, lash extensions, manicures and pedicures and more, in one location. The company currently has locations in Arizona and California.