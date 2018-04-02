Data
Consumer Confidence Drops After February High
American consumer confidence declined last month after reaching an 18-year high in February, according to new Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index survey results. The Index now stands at 127.7, down from 130 in February. The Present Situation Index decreased by one point, while the Expectations Index declined by three points. The monthly Consumer Confidence Survey is based on a probability-design random sample and is conducted by Nielsen.