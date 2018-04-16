Homebuilder Sets New Company Sales Record

From left to right: Neal Communities' John Collier, Randy Turkovics, Pat Neal, Charlene Neal, Michael Storey and Michael Greenberg Image: Gary Bogdon/DB Photo Agency

The Lakewood Ranch-based homebuilder Neal Communities sold a company-record 336 homes in the first quarter of this year, a 10 percent increase over the number of sales during the first quarter of 2017. The builder’s three fastest-selling communities were Grand Palm in Venice, with 14 sales; Silverleaf in Parrish, with 14 sales; and Milano in Venice, with 13 sales.