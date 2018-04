1923 Fifth St., Sarasota Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Dan Davidson and Bilha Davidson recently purchased the plot of vacant land located at 1923 Fifth St., Sarasota, from the Bradenton company Gillespie 432 LLC for $160,000. The 10,500-square-foot plot is zoned downtown edge. Eric Massey of Michael Saunders & Company represented the seller.