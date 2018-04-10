Design Conference Set for June

Claire Weisz Image: Courtesy wxystudio.com

The Florida Gulf Coast chapter of the American Institute of Architects is hosting its biennial Sarasota Design Conference June 7-10, with a focus on how architects are responding to changes in climate, agriculture, society, transportation and technology. Speakers include Elisabetta Trezzani, Sherry Ahrentzen, Claire Weisz, Disckon Despommier, Ben Waechter and William Horgan. A number of parties and tours are also scheduled. Register online.