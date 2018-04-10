  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Architecture

Architecture

Design Conference Set for June

The Florida Gulf Coast chapter of the American Institute of Architects is hosting its biennial Sarasota Design Conference June 7-10.

By Staff 4/10/2018 at 3:01pm

Claire weisz czjbs2

Claire Weisz

Image: Courtesy wxystudio.com

The Florida Gulf Coast chapter of the American Institute of Architects is hosting its biennial Sarasota Design Conference June 7-10, with a focus on how architects are responding to changes in climate, agriculture, society, transportation and technology. Speakers include Elisabetta Trezzani, Sherry Ahrentzen, Claire Weisz, Disckon Despommier, Ben Waechter and William Horgan. A number of parties and tours are also scheduled. Register online.

Filed under
Biz Daily, Sarasota Design Conference, architeture, design, American Institute of Architects

Related Content

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Annual Dinner 2018

03/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Planning

Sarasota Publishes Draft of New Form-Based Code

03/14/2018 By Staff

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

02/13/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

The SEEN

Photos From the Sarasota Chamber's Small Business Awards

06/26/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

The Sixth Annual Whiskey Obsession Festival, Dishes for Wishes and More Local Dining Events

11:11am By Jordan Noyes

Eat This Now

First Bite: Rimma Lee Seafood

10:50am By Judi Gallagher

The Best of Sarasota

Sarasota Magazine Invites You to the Best Party of the Year

04/10/2018 By Susan Burns

Weekly Planner

A Banquet on the Block, a Pig Roast and More Local Dining Events

04/04/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Honor Killing Hits Hard

10:01am By Kay Kipling

The Best of Sarasota

Sarasota Magazine Invites You to the Best Party of the Year

04/10/2018 By Susan Burns

A Peek Inside Her Life

Actress-Author Ali Wentworth Entertains at Ringling College Library Association Town Hall

04/09/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Gloria Delivers a Sharp Jolt of Recognition

04/09/2018 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Greenfield Prize Dinner

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Data

Number of Retail Jobs Declines

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens This Month

04/02/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Artist, Photographer, Former Model and Entrepreneur Alyssia Lazin Talks Beauty

03/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Nature to Gallery

A Local Designer is Raising Awareness About Predatory Snakes in the Everglades

03/28/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Home & Real Estate

Note This

Illustrator John Pirman's Home Designs Featured in Sarasota MOD Shop

04/10/2018 By Ilene Denton

Architecture

Design Conference Set for June

04/10/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Premier Sotheby's Florida Sales Volume Exceeded $3.6 Billion Last Year

04/09/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Bold Apartment Complex Holding Kickoff Party Wednesday

04/09/2018 By Staff

Deals

Tervis Sells Vacant Land for $550,000

04/06/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Ultimate Old Florida Property

04/06/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Education

District Breaking Ground on New Middle School

04/10/2018 By Staff

New hires

Nonprofit Names New Community Impact Director, Community Support Specialist

04/10/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Greenfield Prize Dinner

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Pique-Nique at Winefest

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Children First Gala

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Ships Ahoy!

No Kids, Poker or Umbrella Drinks on this Viking Sky Adventure

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Ships Ahoy!

MSC Seaside Delivers Affordable Razzle Dazzle

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Ships Ahoy!

Disney Blends Kid Fun with Grown-Up Appeal

03/28/2018 By Suzanne Rowan Kelleher

Health & Fitness

Deals

Pain Management Practice Buys Venice Medical Office

04/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Emergency Medicine Residency Program Approved

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Get Buzzed

Sarasota Honey Co. Starts Free Beekeeping Classes

03/28/2018 By Megan McDonald

Cabbage Queen

Sharon Juraszek Runs a Thriving Sauerkraut Company

03/28/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe