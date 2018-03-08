Luncheon Covers 'Smart Investing for Young Professionals'

Ryan Moseley Image: Courtesy Allyson Jenks

Economic research analyst Ryan Moseley and portfolio manager Laure Tinnell of Moseley Investment Management, Inc., are offering a luncheon presentation on "smart investing for young professionals" at noon on Thursday, March 29, at Louies Modern, 1289 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Topics covered will include the difference between investing on your own and using computer programs, debt, 401(k)s and artificial intelligence trends. Moseley earned a master's degree in applied economic theory from George Mason University, where his education covered monetary policy, public choice and econometrics. Tinnell earned a bachelor of arts in economics from Rhodes College and a master of business administration at the University of Tennessee and has been a student of and investor in the stock market for 25 years. Tickets are $20.