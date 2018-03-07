  1. Home & Real Estate
Coldwell Banker Realtor Tops in State

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate's Roger Pettingell was recently ranked as the company's No. 1 individual sales associate in Florida for 2017.

Roger Pettingell

Image: Courtesy Elise Ramer

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate's Roger Pettingell was recently ranked as the company's No. 1 individual sales associate in Florida for 2017. Pettingell also ranked as the No. 10 NRT sales associates across the nation, out of 47,500 affiliated sales professionals nationwide. Pettingell achieved a record-breaking overall sales volume in 2017, totaling $105.4 million. So far in 2018, Pettingell has had over $32 million in new listings and nearly $28 million in pending sales volume.

Health & Fitness

New hires

Hospital Names New Rehab Medical Director

03/05/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Board Adds Three New Members

03/02/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Food Bank Unveils New Look, Tagline

03/01/2018 By Staff

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

02/28/2018 Photography by Megan McDonald

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/26/2018 By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

02/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

