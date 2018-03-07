Coldwell Banker Realtor Tops in State

Roger Pettingell Image: Courtesy Elise Ramer

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate's Roger Pettingell was recently ranked as the company's No. 1 individual sales associate in Florida for 2017. Pettingell also ranked as the No. 10 NRT sales associates across the nation, out of 47,500 affiliated sales professionals nationwide. Pettingell achieved a record-breaking overall sales volume in 2017, totaling $105.4 million. So far in 2018, Pettingell has had over $32 million in new listings and nearly $28 million in pending sales volume.