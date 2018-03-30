Ringling College Appoints New Executive Positions

Ringling College of Art and Design has announced the appointment of Lora Wey as assistant vice president of strategic philanthropy and Anne Riker Garlington as senior development officer in the Office of Advancement.

Wey was most recently executive director of annual giving, director of development for Milner Library and served as interim executive director of alumni relations at Illinois State University. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL and is a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE).

Garlington comes to Ringling College from PNC Wealth Management, where she was most recently a vice president and senior relationship strategist. Anne is a native of Gainesville, FL and received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the University of Florida.