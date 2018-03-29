Gulf Coast Community Foundation Civility Training

Gulf Coast Community Foundation has developed a Civility Training Curriculum to nurture civility in professional and civic settings. The curriculum, presented for free, includes six one-hour modules, which can be modified to best suit your organization. A half-day “Train the Trainer” workshop provides information and tools to bring back to your office or group. Training workshops are currently scheduled for: Tuesday, April 3 (1930 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota) and Thursday, April 5 (601 Tamiami Trail S., Venice). Register here.