Eggstraordinary

A Helicopter, an Elementary School and 12,000 Plastic Eggs

A helicopter will unleash 12,000 candy-filled plastic eggs on an elementary school on Easter Sunday—safely.

By Jordan Noyes 3/29/2018 at 5:02pm

Img 5398 ajvixx

Easter eggs ready for the taking.

Image: Hope City Church SRQ

For its second annual Easter egg drop, Hope City Church SRQ will  hide its eggs in a very non-traditional way: via military helicopter, which will be equipped with thousands of small plastic eggs. They'll be dropped from the helicopter’s compartment as it hovers in the field behind Tatum Ridge Elementary School.

In this 90-minute Easter experience, participants will begin on the Tatum Ridge campus. When the helicopter passes, and the rotor’s blare fades into the horizon, everyone will be ushered onto the field for our area's largest Easter egg hunt. Bags will be provided so that the kids can gather the candy and treats inside the eggs (or you can BYOB—bring your own basket), and when it's all finished, participants are invited to stay for music and programming for kids.

Img 5373 mlag9p

Kids at the ready

Image: Hope City Church SRQ

“Hope City Church has always been about serving the community," says Peter Gowesky, the church's lead pastor. "We think providing a wholesome, free event like the egg drop is a great way to help bring the community together.” 

The 2018 Sarasota Easter Egg Drop is free and open the public, beginning 10 a.m. Sunday.

holidays
