The Floridan Club of Sarasota Breaks Ground

Move-ins slated for early 2019.

By Staff 3/28/2018 at 2:11pm

180313 floridian club of sarasota groundbreaking 1 ixgff8

The Floridian Club of Sarasota groundbreaking.

Image: Courtesy The Floridian Club of Sarasota

The Floridian Club of Sarasota, located on 48 acres in south Sarasota County, has begun construction. The adult-oriented, active-lifestyle community, co-developed by Larry Lieberman of the Barrington Group Inc., Fred Starling of the Starling Group, and Neil N. Malamud, will feature 261 single-story villas and 48 condominium-style residences. The maintenance-free, long-term-leased housing will be accompanied by a 10,000-square-foot amenity center, pool and full-time events coordinator. The first residences are scheduled to be complete by early 2019.

