VenturePitch SWFL Announces Second-Quarter Finalists

Organizers of VenturePitch SWFL have announced the four finalists for the 2018 second quarter VenturePitch SWFL. Accugentix (Naples), AmbuTrak (Sebring), Envision Solutions (Bonita Springs) and Stabilized Steps (Naples) will be competing for up to $50,000 in equity investments at a Shark Tank-style event April 12 at Babcock Ranch. The event will also include an expo showcasing a variety of entrepreneurs.

The VenturePitch SWFL series is part of the Tamiami Angel Funds’ and Adrenaline Venture Fund’s joint initiative to build a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem from Sarasota to Naples. Presenting companies must be in the pre-revenue stage or within the first few months of producing revenues; must be in business less than two years; have a scalable business model; and have not already raised more than $1 million. Tickets are on sale for $75 and can be purchased at the VenturePitch website, venturepitchswfl.com.