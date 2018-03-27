Three New SuperGreen Solutions to Open Locally

SuperGreen Solutions, which provides sustainability advisory services and turnkey renewable energy solutions for businesses, has announced three new SuperGreen Solutions franchise locations in Southwest Florida: Sarasota, Venice, and Bradenton. The locations are a joint partnership between Charles Reith, Ph.D. (Reith Energy) and Jenny and Nick Shaw (Shaw Holdings). The Sarasota location will be the first to open on April 2. The other two locations will open later in the spring.