Welcome, Kids

PGT Opens New Child Care Center

The center will serve PGT employees and parents who work in the area.

By Staff 3/27/2018 at 9:24am

Boy shutterstock 3401913 ptythk

Image: Shutterstock

PGT Innovations is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Thursday, March 29, to celebrate the completion of its new 7,500-square-foot child care center, which offers affordable, convenient child care services to PGT Innovations’ families with young children as well as parents who work in the Triple Diamond Commerce Park and the surrounding area in North Venice. 

Built by Venice-based J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp., the Sunshine Education Academy (101 Triple Diamond Blvd., North Venice) contains an administration office, a multipurpose room, nine classrooms, which are equipped with child-sized lavatories and sinks and a safety system with access controls at the exterior doors. The licensed and accredited facility will offer curriculum-based programs, healthy meals and an outdoor playground to children aged six weeks to five years old.

The event is open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m.

PGT Innovations
