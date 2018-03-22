Realtor DeVito Earns SIOR Designation

Nick DeVito Image: Courtesy of Ian Black Real Estate

Nick DeVito of Sarasota's Ian Black Real Estate recently achieved the SIOR designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS (SIOR). DeVito is the only practicing commercial real estate broker in the Sarasota/Manatee market to hold this designation.

To achieve the SIOR designation, candidates must have completed at least five years of creditable experience in the highly specialized field of industrial and office real estate, met stringent education requirements, and demonstrated professional ability and ethical conduct.

SIOR is a Washington, DC-based international professional organization. More than 3,200 commercial real estate professionals worldwide have earned the SIOR designation.