Expanded Team and New Location for Gulf Coast Wealth Advisors

Christina Carey Image: Courtesy Gulf Coast Wealth Advisors

Gulf Coast Wealth Advisors announces two new members to the team. Robert V. Carr Jr., CFS vice president and Christina Carey, client service representative. Carr is the founder of Retirement Strategies of MD, LLC and has been seen on CNN and MSNBC. Carey previous was branch operations manager for Retirement Strategies of America.

To accommodate the growing changes, Gulf Coast Wealth Advisors has expanded office space to One South School Ave, Suite 501 Kane Plaza, Sarasota. The new office locations and rebranding are part of the firm’s expansion efforts.