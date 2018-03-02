Health care
Hospital Board Adds Three New Members
The Board of Trustees at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota recently added three new members: Mireya Eavey, Dr. Michael Jaquith and Alexandra Johnston. Eavey is the Sarasota area president of United Way Suncoast, Jaquith is a Venice orthopedic surgeon and Johnston is a Florida State University medical student. All three will help guide and advise the leadership team at Doctors Hospital.