Hospital Board Adds Three New Members

Mireya Eavey Image: Courtesy Monica Yadav

The Board of Trustees at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota recently added three new members: Mireya Eavey, Dr. Michael Jaquith and Alexandra Johnston. Eavey is the Sarasota area president of United Way Suncoast, Jaquith is a Venice orthopedic surgeon and Johnston is a Florida State University medical student. All three will help guide and advise the leadership team at Doctors Hospital.